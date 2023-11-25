Plumber from Chesapeake wins $500k from Virginia Lottery, celebrates with his dogs

A plumber's stop at a 7-Eleven on his way home turned into a major payday!

Top Stories: Saturday, Nov. 25

Robert Lane of Chesapeake told the Virginia Lottery that while on his way home to feed his four dogs, he stopped at the 7-Eleven location on Kempsville Road for something to drink. At the store, he decided to buy a pair of scratcher tickets.

Once he was home, he scratched his tickets, and was shocked to see he won the Precious Gems Series top prize of half a million dollars. Lane says his dogs watched him as he realized he won $500,000.

“They were looking at me like I was crazy,” he told Lottery officials.

Lane says he might use his winnings to get a new car.