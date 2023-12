CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're driving in Chesapeake, you might be in for a surprise if you get pulled over.

The Chesapeake Police Department is going to be giving away turkeys instead of tickets to selected drivers. They've partnered with the Jubilee Committee, the Crime Line, and Kroger to make it happen.

Police say the drivers who get a turkey will depend on the circumstances of the traffic stop and the demeanor of the driver.