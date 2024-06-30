Shooting on Coveside Lane in Chesapeake leaves 1 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police were looking for a person of interest after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Chesapeake.

Just after 3 a.m., police were called to the Coveside Lane, not far from Greenbrier Mall, where they found 30-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Casarez had been shot multiple times.

Casarez died at the scene, police said.

A release from the police department said investigators are looking for Darnell Barnwell, a person of interest in this case. He was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.