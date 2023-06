CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new Publix location has been announced for Hampton Roads!

Publix Super Markets has executed a lease on a new store location in Chesapeake, located at the Northeast corner of Cedar Rd. and Dominion Blvd.

The store will be 48,387 square feet, according to Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover.

The store is expected to open early 2025.