Two injured after fight near Western Branch business in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police officers are investigating a fight outside a business that they say led to a shooting.

It happened Sunday night about 9:15.

Police were called about people fighting in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near the Chesapeake Square Mall.

When officers got on scene, they located an adult female who was injured from the fight and an adult male who had been shot. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. Police say if a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.