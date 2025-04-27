Upcoming career fair in Chesapeake offers jobs to displaced federal workers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Federal layoffs in Hampton Roads continue to affect many individuals, prompting one local organization to assist impacted families by connecting them with new career opportunities.

"It's a one-stop shop. So when a person comes, they can see about their health insurance, get health and wellness screenings, and they can find out about workforce development and get a job," said Gaylene Kanoyton, CEO of Celebrate Healthcare.

Celebrate Healthcare, an advocate for affordable and equitable services, is organizing a series of job fairs. The first event will take place May 1 in Chesapeake, aiming to link displaced workers with potential employers. Additionally, Celebrate Healthcare emphasizes the significance of laid-off individuals enrolling in health insurance.

Kanoyton notes that Virginians can also access the Virginia Insurance Marketplace, where they can compare more affordable insurance plans. Another option is COBRA, which allows individuals to retain their employer's health insurance plan temporarily, though it typically requires paying the full premium, which may prove costly.

Celebrate Healthcare is collaborating with Tidewater Community College and Virginia Peninsula Community College to offer workforce development opportunities for those interested.

"We're going to target some of our key programming that we think federal displaced workers can benefit from. That would be IT, CompTIA, and all those sort of business careers. We have healthcare careers, medical billing and coding, certified nurse aide, medical assistant, and so forth. There's even opportunities for those who want to go into the skilled trades route," said Art Hall, VP of workforce solutions at Tidewater Community College.

Kanoyton advises individuals to take a moment to relax and reflect, stating, "We want people to sit down and breathe, first, and then write down what you need to accomplish."

The upcoming job fair will be held May 1 in Chesapeake at the Tidewater Community College student center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by another event in Portsmouth on May 16 at Tidewater Community College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.