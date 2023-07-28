Virginia State Police investigating shooting on interstate in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting on an interstate in Chesapeake.

Around 9:50 a.m., Chesapeake police officers were called to a shooting off Veterans Bridge, at the intersecting interstates of Rt. 168/I-64/I-464, according to Virginia State Police. A single vehicle had struck several other vehicles.

State Police said they took over the case just before 10:50 a.m. and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were assisting in the investigation.

It's not the first shooting to happen on an interstate in the Hampton Roads area.

'It's absolutely a concern:' VSP addresses recent Hampton Roads interstate shootings

Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth, Newport News and Virginia Beach have been investigating several interstate shootings over the last several months.

State Police did not release any other details about Friday's shooting in Chesapeake.