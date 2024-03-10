Virginia State Trooper hospitalized after crash on I-464 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police said a trooper had to go to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-464 in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Military Highway.

State Police said the trooper was responding with lights and siren to a crash on the interstate near Freeman Avenue.

As the trooper entered the interstate from Military Highway, he crashed into a 2018 Honda Accord that was stopped in the road, State Police said in a press release.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda were cleared of any serious injuries, Virginia State Police said. Medical personnel took the trooper to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police said they later learned the driver of the Honda saw the initial crash to which the trooper was responding, and positioned the car in the traffic lane—with hazards flashing—to prevent other cars from hitting the over turned vehicle.

No charges have been filed, State Police said in a release.

