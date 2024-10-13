VSP looking for witnesses after road rage shooting on I-664; 1 hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police said they are looking for any witnesses after a road rage shooting on I-664 in Chesapeake Saturday night.

State Police said around 5:20 p.m., two vehicles heading northbound at the Pughsville Road off-ramp were involved "in a road rage incident that involved shots being fired."

One of the drivers had non-life-threatening injuries, VSP said.

State Police said they're looking for information about the driver in the suspected vehicle, a white Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with tips can call VSP at 804-750-8788.