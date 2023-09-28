Woman in SUV killed in Chesapeake crash with tractor trailer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer in Chesapeake has left a woman dead, according to Chesapeake police.

Police say at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, they were called to the site of the crash, located at S. Highway 17 at the intersection with Business Rt. 17.

At the scene, police say they learned that the SUV was pulling out from Business Rt. 17 onto Highway 17 when it was hit by the tractor-trailer traveling southbound.

An adult woman, who was driving the SUV, died in the crash, police say.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the crash to leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3Tips.com.

