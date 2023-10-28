Woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder 20+ years after 'Baby Daniel' was found dead in a Chesapeake park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection to the death of an infant boy found abandoned in Western Branch Park in Chesapeake over 20 years ago, according to officials.

The infant boy was found in the park by an 11-year-old boy in January 2003. Police say when the baby was located, he was wrapped in two blankets and wearing an oversized diaper.

Following the discovery of the boy, investigators and the community named the baby "Daniel."

Daniel's umbilical cord was still attached, leading investigators to believe he had recently been born.

The investigation into Daniel’s death went unsolved for years until Chesapeake police arrested a woman named Melissa Chrisman in 2020. At the time, police said that a result of the ongoing criminal investigation and forensic testing, they charged Chrisman with felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect on Jan. 7, 2020.

