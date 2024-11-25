Watch Now
Woman seriously hurt in shooting at Indian River Rd. strip mall in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in a Chesapeake parking lot Sunday.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers said they were called to the Indian River shopping center in the 4300 block of Indian River Road, just east of South Military Highway.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with investigation tips to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

