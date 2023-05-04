Watch Now
Woman seriously hurt when SUV crashes into Chesapeake community center

Chesapeake Fire Department
A woman was seriously hurt a vehicle crashed through a Chesapeake community center on May 4, 2023.
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 18:40:10-04

A woman went to the hospital after a compact SUV crashed through the Indian River Community Center on Old Greenbrier Road in Chesapeake.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Steven Bradley, the Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal, said a senior adult stalled in the parking lot before crashing through the front entrance, then through a cinder block gymnasium wall before stopping about 22 feet inside the building.

A community center employee, who was inside the front entrance, was hit, Bradley said. Medical personnel took her to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not need medical attention.

Officials said the Indian River Community Center is closed until repairs are made.

