EASTVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Sunday morning in Eastville in Northampton County.

Police say a vehicle became entrapped and fully engulfed in flames around 7:30 a.m. on Lankford Highway and Stumptown Road.

Virginia State Police say two occupants died at scene, and the victims have not been identified.

