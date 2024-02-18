Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

4-vehicle crash involving semi leaves 1 dead in Accomack County: VSP

Crash on Lankford Highway in Accomack County
Virginia State Police
One person dead after crash involving four vehicles on Lankford Highway in Accomack County. Feb. 16, 2024.
Crash on Lankford Highway in Accomack County
Posted at 7:48 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 19:48:25-05

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Accomack County on Friday.

Virginia State Police said it happened on Lankford Highway (Hwy. 13) near Coal Kin Road.

VSP said the driver of a Ford sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes when it rear ended a Chevrolet Cruz. The Ford went into the median, then the southbound lanes where it was hit head-on by a semi.

The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified, was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch, troopers said. The Chevorlet Cruz was then hit by a Chevorlet Silverado.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, and the drivers of the Cruz and the Silverado went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from VSP.

Authorities said the investigation remains underway as they try to identify the driver.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Prostate Cancer Awareness & Prevention Campaign