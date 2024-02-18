4-vehicle crash involving semi leaves 1 dead in Accomack County: VSP

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Accomack County on Friday.

Virginia State Police said it happened on Lankford Highway (Hwy. 13) near Coal Kin Road.

VSP said the driver of a Ford sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes when it rear ended a Chevrolet Cruz. The Ford went into the median, then the southbound lanes where it was hit head-on by a semi.

The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified, was thrown from the vehicle into a ditch, troopers said. The Chevorlet Cruz was then hit by a Chevorlet Silverado.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, and the drivers of the Cruz and the Silverado went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from VSP.

Authorities said the investigation remains underway as they try to identify the driver.