Crash leaves 1 dead in Bloxom area of Accomack County: VSP

Fatal crash on Guardshore Road
BLOXOM, Va. — A 26-year-old died after a crash Saturday afternoon on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police said it happened around 2:30 on Guardshore Road in the Bloxom area of Accomack County.

According to a release from State Police, 26-year-old Radain Alberto Tomas Isidro went off the road and overturned into a marsh area along the roadway. The vehicle rolled into about 4 feet of water, submerging the passenger compartment.

Isidro died at the scene, troopers said.

A 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was able to get out. She had minor injuries.

VSP said it does not appear that speed was a factor in the cause of the crash, however it's unknown if alcohol was involved.

