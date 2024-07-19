FBI: Eastern Shore nurse allegedly sent child porn to person met on dating app

NORFOLK, Va. — An Eastern Shore nurse practitioner is out of a job and facing charges after he allegedly sent pornographic images to a person he met on an online dating application.

It all started in March 2024. The FBI said it arrested a suspect who allegedly sent pornographic images of children to under cover agent on the messaging app known as "Session", according to court documents.

Court records said the FBI seized the suspect's phone as part of that investigation and arrest. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators uncovered more disturbing details.

According to an affidavit, the FBI found conversations between the suspect and Lucas Fussell, 42, who is a nurse practitioner at Eastern Shore Rural Health Services in Accomack County. It showed the two began messaging each other in Dec. 2023 after meeting on a dating app known as "Grindr." The two allegedly exchanged images and videos that contained child pornography.

At one point, charging documents allege Fussell said he had a VPN system hooked up to his internet router and it would conceal his online identity, allowing him to evade law enforcement.

Fussell, according to court records, would also talk about this patients' exam.

In June 2024, the FBI said Fussell began messaging the cell phone confiscated from the person he met on the dating app. An undercover agent responded. It eventually led to Fussell sending files that contained child pornography.

He was arrested at this home in Onley on Tuesday, according to court records. He now sits in jail in District of Columbia Department of Corrections.

An email to an attorney requesting comment on the case has not yet been returned.

Eastern Shore Rural Health Services' CEO sent out the following statement:

"Tuesday afternoon, the FBI informed me that a nurse practitioner employed by Eastern Shore Rural Health Services, Lucas Fussell, was arrested earlier that day on criminal charges of distribution of child pornography and taken into custody. We have dismissed Mr. Fussell, and he no longer works for Eastern Shore Rural Health. We are also closely coordinating with law enforcement. These criminal charges were a shock to all of us at Eastern Shore Rural Health. All our staff are required to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct, and we condemn any contrary behavior. We want to reassure our patients, their families, and the community at large that our top priority is the health, safety and security of all our patients. All patients scheduled with Mr. Fussell will be contacted to reschedule with other Eastern Shore Rural Health providers."