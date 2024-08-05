Man, 92, killed in fire in Accomack County; VSP called to investigate

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A fire that killed a 92-year-old man on Virginia's Eastern Shore Sunday afternoons is under investigation.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on Greenbush Road in Greenbush, according to Virginia State Police. That's north of Onancock.

The victim was identified as Melvin Manchester Shelton and was the only person in the home at the time of the fire, State Police said.

State Police said the fire chief of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department requested VSP's criminal investigation bureau to look into what happened.

AS of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, VSP said special agents were still on the scene.

This is a developing story.


