CAPE CHARLES, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Police said around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 500 block of Tazewell Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim on the scene who died from their injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim.

