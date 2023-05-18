Two charged in separate Accomack Co. homicides

Two men were charged Monday in connection with two separate homicides in Accomack County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Eric Bruno Custis Jr., 26, of Onancock, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following the December 2019 murder of 18-year-old Tavion Smith of Parksley.

Vontrell Lataize Trader, 34, of Daugherty, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the murder of Jamar Smith, 41, of Onancock, last March.

Investigations into these incidents is ongoing, according to the new release. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's office using the information below:

Phone: (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666

Email: accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

