Woman wins $1M lottery from ticket bought in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — What luck!

A $1 million lottery ticket was recently sold to a customer stopping by the Sting Ray's in Cape Charles, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.

Christine Oberheitmann and her husband were driving up Virginia's Eastern Shore en route to their home in Berlin, Md., when they stopped in Cape Charles and bought a ticket, the lottery said.

“I typically only play when the jackpot gets big,” she told the Virginia Lottery.

She was one number away from winning the half-billion-dollar jackpot.

