GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Gloucester man died in a crash Sunday morning on Route 17 in Gloucester County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said a 2014 Honda Civic was headed north on Route 17 when it went off the road and crashed into a tree near Wood Cross Road.

The driver died at the scene, State Police said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are still investigating.