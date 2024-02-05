Man fired shots at another car while driving with baby in Yorktown: Sheriff

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. – A man is facing charges, including felony child neglect, after Gloucester Co. Sheriff's Office says he fired shots at a car while driving on the highway with a 5-month-old baby in the car.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Dylan Hicks, 27, from Mathews County.

Top Stories: Codi Bigsby memorial removal, dog rescue, HRT free fares

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, deputies went to the 6300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway after hearing about a “road rage incident” that escalated into a shooting on the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they spoke with a person who told them they saw a car driving recklessly on the highway. The person told deputies the car began following closely behind them and flashing its lights. The car pulled up next to their car and fired shots, according to the sheriff’s office.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office learned that he had a baby in the car during the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says no one was injured in the shooting, but the victim’s car was damaged.

Hicks faces the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office: maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and felony child neglect.

Stay with News 3 for updates.