18,000 Hampton residents apply for subsidized housing vouchers

HAMPTON, Va. - For the first time since 2016, the Hampton Redevelopment Housing Authority (HRHA) opened its waitlist to receive a voucher for subsidized housing.

Seven years ago, 10,000 applied during the application period, which opened for one business day. This time, 18,000 applied for 5,000 vouchers.

“That lets us know that people are looking, especially in this market,” said HRHA Director Aaru Ma'at.

Ma'at told News 3 the current rental market, inflation, and the general price of goods are services are contributing factors to the number of people looking for subsidized housing.

“Prices are just unreal right now, and a lot of times housing is the biggest expense so if we can give some help, their dollars will go a long way,” said Ma'at.

The voucher, which will be chosen by a randomized lottery, will allow those selected to get a percentage off their rent, as well as a choice.

“The voucher gives the family the ability to choose where they want to live, no matter where it is, not only in under-served communities but even areas of opportunities where there’s transportation, where there’s job opportunities and schools," said Ma'at.

The wait time for this round of applicants is around two years. Ma'at said there is one way to help cut that down.

“One way to help is landlords, any landlord that is thinking about or wanting to be involved in the program or want more information, if interested, please give us a call.”

Applicants will be notified if they are one of the lucky 5,000 by this summer. If you're a landlord and want more information, contact HRHA at 757-727-1111.