22-year-old hurt after suspect fires multiple shots into Hampton home: Police

Police are still looking for a suspect.
News 3
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 20:17:06-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton woman had to go to the hospital after police said a suspect fired multiple shots into a residence Saturday night.

Police said they got the call around 6:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.

Police said the suspect was outside the home and began firing inside, striking the woman several times.

Hampton Fire and Rescue took the woman to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said investigators are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information should call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

