250 projected teacher openings for Hampton City Schools; What's the plan to get more on board?

HAMPTON, Va. — There are 250 projected teacher vacancies for Hampton City Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

This is a number that has led administrators to create a comprehensive plan to tackle the looming issue.

“Our staff have met the challenge, our building principals have met the challenge, our teachers have met the challenge,” said recruiter Kimberly Sharp.

Sharp said the teacher shortage is being exacerbated because of the lack of young people going into education.

“There aren’t as many candidates coming out of colleges and universities, so we’re all competing for the same pool,” said Sharp.

The school board recently set aside $160,000 to create a scholarship fund to encourage current high school students to pursue degrees in education.

Sharp said they're also looking at current staff, including instructional aids, support staff and substitutes to further their education and become associate teachers with support from the district like tuition reimbursement.

“We are looking to the future, we cannot continue to utilize band-aids to fill our classrooms," said Sharp.

Taking care of those who come on board is Director of Induction and Development Kim Richardson.

“Students do best with effective skilled teachers," said Richardson.

To retain those teachers, Richardson said they have a five year program that includes trained mentors, professional development, and a teacher leadership series. Hampton City Schools also has a curriculum developed by and for teachers, so new hires and current teachers are supported.

“They can save time and have that work life balance that they need and just know that we have provided what they need," said Richardson.

The starting pay for a new teacher with a Bachelor's degree is $53,000; for a Master's degree it's $55,600. Additionally, there is a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 available.

