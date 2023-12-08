Hampton is 'Where Innovations Begin' in annual State of the City address

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton is "Where Innovations Begin". That was the theme at its annual State of the City address.

Some of the topics discussed at this year's State of the City address revolved around education, crime, tourism, housing, and bringing new businesses in.

Mayor Donnie Tuck said the root of the violence in Hampton is trauma, homelessness, instability and poverty. In his keynote speech, the mayor said if the city can fix those issues, they can fix crime.

In addition, the mayor mentioned that in 2023, more than $8 million in federal funding and grants were given to Hampton to help develop youth programs and combat gun violence.

Hampton was also recently named an All-American City by the National Civic League, one of only 10 in the country.

“Hampton is an amazing place, it’s always been very inclusive, people get along with each other, we have old fashioned neighborhoods, the business community is thriving,” said local business owner Greg Garrett.

The mayor tells News 3 there is one area the city could improve upon,

“We rely a lot on real estate taxes for our revenue ,so we need more revenue that will come from commercial businesses, things that are taxable, as well as keeping the businesses that start here, in Hampton,” said Tuck.

In Friday's address, mental health was brought up as well. In October in Hampton there was a ribbon-cutting for the first psychatric emergency department in the state, according to Riverside Health System.

Tourism dollars were also discussed. City leaders said they saw a double digit increase in visitor spending. Visitors brought in $14,3 million in meals and hotel taxes alone.