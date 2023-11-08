NewsIn Your CommunityHampton Actions Facebook Tweet Email Documents: Alleged Confession of Cory Bigsby in death of son Codi Bigsby Prev Next Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 08, 2023 and last updated 2023-11-08 13:30:04-05 Cory Bigsby Alleged Confession by WTKR News 3 on ScribdThe documents below are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV