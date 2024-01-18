Dozens of organizations will be in Hampton in search of hiring people in the military community

HAMPTON, Va. — A big job fair that’s happening today (Thursday) aims to help those in the military community find employment.

Employers attending the Hampton Veterans Job Fair have around 6,000 jobs available on the job board, according to event organizers. They say on average, organizations will conduct four to seven interviews and offer two jobs during the job fair.

Military Free service connects military spouses & veterans to job opportunities Blaine Stewart

Registration is free for U.S. veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and members of the Guard and Reserve.

It will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and the link to register, click here.