Hampton Cinema Cafe closes, thanks patrons for 18 years of support

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Cinema Cafe is closed.

In a recent post on Facebook, the company announced that the Riverdale location was closing and thanked patrons for their support.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support over the last 18 years in the Hampton community," read the post on Facebook. "Your patronage, enthusiasm, and trust have been the pillars of our success, and we are immensely grateful for your loyalty and the memories we will cherish."

The Cinema Cafe still has five locations open in the Commonwealth:



Pembroke Meadows, Virginia Beach

Kemps River, Virginia Beach

Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake

Edinburgh, Chesapeake

Chester

The post says that the closure happened at the expiration of the Riverdale location's lease on Monday.