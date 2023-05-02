Hampton City Council approves 5-year, $332 million budget

HAMPTON, Va. - City council recently passed Hampton’s five-year budget, and it’s a big one—$332 million.

It’ll be used to tackle improvement projects between now and 2028.

“We’re maintaining all of our streets, all of our city buildings, all of our city parks, all our sewer infrastructure,” said Assistant City Manager Brian DeProfio.

Some of the projects include adding sidewalks on Old Buckroe Road between Pembroke and Fox Hill, raising the elevation of North Armistead Avenue due to flooding from a nearby creek, and replacing the concrete with asphalt on Mercury Boulevard from King Street to Fort Monroe.

“We have a lot of roads we need to repave, we have traffic light signals that we need to replace and make sure that they’re operating, everything that people use on a daily basis- this is sort of maintaining those,” said DeProfio.

Another portion of the budget is going to ten Hampton city schools for improvements like replacing exterior windows and doors, and projects inside like renovating bathrooms, hallways, and classrooms.

The schools include:

Aberdeen Elementary

Asbury Elementary

Barron Fundamental Elementary

Forrest Elementary

Kraft Elementary

Langley Elementary

Albert W. Patrick, III Elementary

Mary S. Peake Elementary

Phillips Elementary

Smith Elementary

DeProfio tells News 3 it's all in an effort to make the city of Hampton a source of pride for its residents.

“Everybody wants their city to look nice, they want the roads to be in good shape, they want the buildings to be in good shape, because it really makes the community feel like it’s a place that’s well maintained and a place they’re happy to live in," said DeProfio.

More information on projects included in the budget can be found here.