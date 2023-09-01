Hampton City School says teachers not seeing pay delay, explains issue with sign-on bonus

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 reached out to the Hampton City School district after receiving an email claiming teachers wouldn't be getting their first paycheck of the year on time.

The anonymous email states: "HCS Teachers and some staff that had been off all summer--some without pay—were devastated to hear that they wouldn’t get their paychecks today due to what Hampton City Schools Human Resources says was a glitch in the system. Some teachers were told they wouldn’t get their first check until September 15th, after already having worked three weeks."

Kellie Goral, the Executive Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the school district, responded to our questions surrounding the claim. She stated that this email may be in response to a "sign-on bonus" where certain staff members did not submit paperwork on time to receive it.

Goral's full statement reads:

"I can confirm one person (an elementary teacher from Smith Elementary School) turned in his/her required paperwork for the sign-on bonus by the required deadline. However, that individual did not receive the bonus on August 31. It was communicated with that specific individual that it was an error on behalf of the school division and he/she would receive the bonus on September 6. There are 20 other new hires that turned in their required paperwork and did not receive their bonus on August 31, because they did not turn in what was required by the August 22 deadline that was set by the division in order to process their check by the August 31 payroll date. We do have other new hires (I do not have the exact number) who we are still awaiting their required paperwork for the bonus. I hope that clears up any confusion."

She continued to explain that HCS teachers are not having their pay delayed.