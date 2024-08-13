Hampton Roads Transit offers free rides for high school students ages 13-17

HAMPTON, Va. — School is almost back from the summer, which means a lot of parents will soon be making that commute to school every day. It doesn’t just cost you gas money, but it also costs you time. Not to worry, because a program through Hampton Roads Transit could help parents save some time.

The Hampton Roads Transit Freedom Pass gives students aged 13-17 unlimited free rides on HRT’s buses, ferries, and light rail services in the six cities the company serves.

Watch: Hampton Roads Transit wants to transform Chesapeake transportation

“This started in 2016 as an opportunity to introduce students to transit and give them a ride around to School, to after school jobs, that sort of thing,” said Thomas Becher, a communications manager with HRT.

Last fiscal year, about 1400 students signed up, and on Tuesday HRT hosted a sign up day at Hampton High School, to allow students to sign up in person. They also got their pictures taken for their Transit ID’s.

You can also sign up online and then bring the application to one of three offices in Newport News, Hampton and Norfolk. You can click here to access the application.