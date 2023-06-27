Hampton selected as 2023 All-America City

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton is one of 10 cities across the country to be named a 2023 All-America City by the National Civic League.

According to the organization's website, the award is given to neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that are innovative, inclusive and make efforts in tackling critical challenges.

Other winners include Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Davie County, North Carolina; Decatur, Georgia; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Gonzales, California; Mesa, Arizona; Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; and San Antonio, Texas.

The award has come to Hampton Roads a few times in the past—Norfolk won in 1959, 2013 and 2016. Portsmouth won in 1976.

Hampton received the award in 1972, 2002 and 2014.