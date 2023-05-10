Hampton to open housing voucher waiting list for first time since 2016

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority is reopening its housing voucher waiting list for the first time since 2016.

The authority will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, from 8 a.m. on May 11 to 11:59 p.m. on May 13.

Click or tap here to apply.

Officials said this is an online-only offering and no applications will be taken on-site.

From all of the applications received, 5,000 households will be selected for placement on the waiting list in a random drawing.

The last time the housing authority opened the application, which was in July 2016, more than 10,000 households applied, according to the authority's website.