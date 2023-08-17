Interior construction begins on $1.8M LGBT Life Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Healthcare access is expanding for the LGBTQ community in Hampton.

On Wednesday, there was a ceremony to kick off the interior construction of the LGBT Life Center, the first of its kind in the region.

A representative tells us the center will have a community space, a clinic, a pharmacy, a food pantry, mental health resources, and transportation services.

The goal is to create healthcare access for those living with HIV and for all members of the LGBTQ community to have a safe space.

"This kind of facility breaks down barriers for people to access care and particularly really vulnerable communities, so people that have difficulty accessing care in other places are able to walk in here feel seen, feel heard, and receive services from individuals who know what they're going through and are a part of the community as well," said CEO Stacie Walls.

The $1.8 million facility is being paid for by an appropriation from Congressman Bobby Scott, Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine.

The center will open in the spring of 2024.