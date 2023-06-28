Lifelong Hampton resident Jimmie Wideman becomes police chief in the same city

HAMPTON, Va. — Jimmie Wideman has been named the new police chief in Hampton, the city announced Wednesday. He fills the seat vacated by Mark Talbot who became the Norfolk police chief in April.

Wideman is a Hampton native, graduating from Bethel High School in 1987 and, a year later, joined the Hampton Fire and Rescue Division as a medic firefighter. He also worked for the Hampton Newport News Community Services Board as a Social Detox Technician.

Wideman joined the Hampton Police Division in 1994 and has filled various roles since then including public information, special projects, and recruiting in addition to assignments in Investigative Services, Professional Standards, and a Firearms Enforcement Task Force.

He retired as captain in 2019.

"Since that time, Wideman has served the Department of the Air Force as an Intelligence Analyst for the Law Enforcement Division in Quantico, Va., providing tactical and strategic analysis to investigations and operations in support of the Air Force’s law enforcement mission," the city said in a release.

Wideman will begin working July 31 with a salary of $195,000, the city said.

Deputy Chief Orrin Gallop has been serving as the interim police chief, and Assistant Chief Kenneth Ferguson served as interim deputy chief after Talbot moved to Norfolk.