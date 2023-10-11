Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Mary J. Blige, PepsiCo. create scholarship for Hampton University female students

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Lynne Sladky/AP
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Hampton University
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 10:34:35-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Mary J. Blige has partnered with PepsiCo. to offer a scholarship to a sophomore female student at Hampton University.

According to a release from Pepsi, the recipient of the “Strength of a Woman” scholarship will receive $30,000, renewable up to one year or until the student earns a bachelor’s degree.

In addition to self-identifying as female, applicants must meet certain criteria to be considered for the scholarship, according to Pepsi. The requirements to qualify for the scholarship, according to the application page, are as follows:

  • Self-identify as female
  • Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University
  • Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year
  • Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance or Creative Design
  • Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)
  • Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible

The deadline to apply is October 16, 2023, 3 p.m. CT.
For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV