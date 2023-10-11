Mary J. Blige, PepsiCo. create scholarship for Hampton University female students

HAMPTON, Va. — Mary J. Blige has partnered with PepsiCo. to offer a scholarship to a sophomore female student at Hampton University.

According to a release from Pepsi, the recipient of the “Strength of a Woman” scholarship will receive $30,000, renewable up to one year or until the student earns a bachelor’s degree.

In addition to self-identifying as female, applicants must meet certain criteria to be considered for the scholarship, according to Pepsi. The requirements to qualify for the scholarship, according to the application page, are as follows:



Self-identify as female

Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year

Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration, Marketing, Arts, Finance or Creative Design

Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible

The deadline to apply is October 16, 2023, 3 p.m. CT.

For more information, click here.