'My heart is full:' Hampton horse sanctuary founder thanks community for support

Michelle Farmer
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Michelle Farmer
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 15:38:55-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Sick and injured horses who wouldn't otherwise have a chance are being given a new opportunity for life at a Hampton nonprofit.

It's called Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary and Farm, located off Armistead Avenue.

“It’s been an amazing journey, because of the last newscast that you did on us, when we began this whole project, we ended up with 250 volunteers the first day,” said founder Michelle Farmer. "My heart is full, I could drop tears right now with all the beautiful people that have stepped up."

Their mission is to rescue horses doomed for slaughter and give them a second chance.

“Horses once saved me, so I’m just kind of returning the favor,” said Farmer.

The nonprofit is offering lessons and other community outreach programs.

“We offer everything from teaching them how to groom, how to feed, how to work them on the ground, all the way up into the saddle,” said Farmer.

Luau Louie

While the barn still looks a little rough, it's given nine rescues a permanent home. To keep that mission going, Farmer is calling on the community for help.

“There’s no donation too small, even if it’s one 2x4, a broom, a rake, a bag of food, it doesn’t matter,” said Farmer.

To read more about volunteer opportunities, as well as their sponsorship program, visit their Facebook or website.

