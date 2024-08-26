Parents, kids in Hampton head to the stores for back-to-school shopping

HAMPTON, Va. — The shops were busy Sunday in Hampton as parents and kids make last-minute preparations to go back to school.

Everyone checked their lists, hoping to snag what school supplies they need before items run out.

"Shoes, shirts, backpacks, socks, things that will last longer," explained Ezekiel Mitchell, Hampton high schooler.

"Clothes. Yeah, clothes have been kind of hard to find . . . [the rest of the list] was just notebooks and pencils, I don't think it was anything out of the ordinary," said Aaron Alvarez, Yorktown parent.

Luckily shoppers weren't too surprised by the price tags this year...

"I worked mainly all summer," explained Mitchell.

But everyone wanted to make smart choices spending.

"Always," said Alvarez.

That can be aided by some back to school supplies that are cheaper than last year, according to monthly retail tracking data from market research company Circana.

Though the cost still adds up.

Last year consumers shelled out $41.5 billion, or $890 per household, when back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. That was an all-time high.

This year the NRF reports consumers appear to have pulled back, although higher-than-typical inflation is winding down. The NRF still expects this year's back-to-school spending to total $38.8 billion, or $874.68 per household.

After the supplies are secured, kids have some plans for the new school year too:

"Just getting my work done. Getting better grades this year. Yeah," said Donovan Alvarez, 8th grader.

For many in Hampton Roads, school starts Monday.