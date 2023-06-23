'People have been loving it:' 53rd Hampton Jazz Festival kicks off

HAMPTON, Va. — The 53rd Hampton Jazz Festival kicked off Friday. It's a three-day event featuring instrumental and vocal performances.

The festival started back in 1968, and every year, it brings thousands of visitors to Hampton. This year, at least 20,000 people are expected to attend. That's close to pre-pandemic totals.

"It's just a great form of music," said Joe Santangelo who is with the festival. "People have been loving it, we've been in business since we started this festival since 1968. It's been very, very successful and we hope to get ti back to being very, very successful."

On Thursday, crews could be seen setting up for the festival.

Organizers said the performances start at 7:30 Friday afternoon, 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open an hour beforehand. Tickets are still available.

Nearby, at the Convention Center, is the 757 Extravaganza, a vendor fair mixed with live performances. It's open on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday it goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city said it wanted to make a weekend of local attractions of visitors.