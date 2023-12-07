Person dies in Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. — A person died in a house fire on Pamela Drive in Hampton late Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to a call just before 10 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows.

A male occupant was reported to be trapped in the home, but Hampton Fire has not confirmed that was the deceased person. Defensive firefighting measures were ordered upon arrival as the structure became unstable.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Hampton Fire said.