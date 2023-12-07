Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Person dies in Hampton house fire

Person dies in Hampton house fire
406442771_740652241435715_7194477406346638473_n.jpeg
406397102_740654331435506_5650186364045137424_n.jpeg
406390094_740653191435620_1970768059623521339_n.jpeg
406411754_740653364768936_1146717588880273555_n.jpeg
406447094_740655728102033_8749555760093767925_n.jpeg
406448826_740654644768808_3743094930288329919_n.jpeg
406443348_740652421435697_2232163766822369494_n.jpeg
406522766_740652038102402_3495468936242436421_n.jpeg
406463373_740653468102259_8945506092627174420_n.jpeg
406496276_740654158102190_2527499347837560660_n.jpeg
406812392_740654038102202_5547880188152919685_n.jpeg
406783066_740655181435421_3066231456452994665_n.jpeg
406777935_740653091435630_5208545299409463011_n.jpeg
408807355_740658358101770_4095297526236992240_n.jpeg
408072988_740658314768441_1631273940484696824_n.jpeg
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:20:50-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A person died in a house fire on Pamela Drive in Hampton late Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to a call just before 10 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows.

A male occupant was reported to be trapped in the home, but Hampton Fire has not confirmed that was the deceased person. Defensive firefighting measures were ordered upon arrival as the structure became unstable.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Hampton Fire said.

Top Stories: Thursday, Dec. 7

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign