Psychiatric emergency department in Hampton nears year in operation

HAMPTON, Va. — Millions of people each year have a mental health crisis.

News 3 brought you some of their stories. Now we're learning more about one facility on the peninsula that's meant to help.

A psychiatric emergency department opened on Riverside Health System's behavioral health campus in Hampton nearly a year ago. It's a place where those experiencing mental crises can get emergency care.

So how has the past year gone?

At the opening last October, law enforcement said they see someone in crisis multiple times a day. They hoped the facility would give people a place to get emergency mental health care more quickly than if someone's taken to a traditional emergency department.

"While that individual is sitting in the emergency room, they're not getting treated for what they're there for, they're waiting for pre-clearance," Newport New Sheriff Gabe Morgan told News 3 last October.

Hospital president at Riverside Mental Health and Recovery Center Stacey Johnson said in the past year, things have gone well at the facility.

"I think the real highlight is being there for our community. And I think the community is becoming a bit more aware of this," said Johnson.

"Are we seeing an impact in the broader community as people learn this is an option for them?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"I think we have absolutely been able to see a reduction in psychiatric patients and the length of time in medical emergency departments and it has really been helpful to get a patient in this place and start treatment quickly," said Johnson.

Johnson said they've been working to provide a soothing, deescalating environment for people to receive therapy, intervention and other types of care.

Since opening, she said they've treated more than 4,000 patients.

"We see a pretty wide variety and we treat pediatrics as well as adults. So it can be anything from depression to other serious mental illness and that's what we are here for," said Johnson.

She wants you to know there are options if you're in crisis.

"Typically if you're having thoughts of harming yourself or others call 988 or 911 or come to us if that's a safe option for you," said Johnson.

If it's not an emergency, but you're struggling or need preventative care she added they also want to connect you to outpatient services.

Also since last year, we've followed along as Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed dozens of bills as part of his "right help, right now" initiative. That's part of the community-wide effort to help those with their mental health.