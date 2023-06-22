Thousands expected to attend Hampton Jazz Festival after 4-year hiatus

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Jazz Festival is back for its 53rd year, after a four-year hiatus.

“It’s just a great mix of all-around R&B and jazz,” said promoter Joe Santangelo. "Bang for your buck this is one of the biggest concerts out there.”

Thursday crews were seen preparing for the well-anticipated event at the Hampton Coliseum.

Mary Fugere with the Hampton Convention & Visitors Bureau told News 3 that around 6,000 people have purchased tickets for Friday and Saturday nights, and there are performances Sunday as well.

“It’s part of the city’s heritage almost," said Fugere. "It’s a reunion of sorts, it's a social event, it’s wonderful entertainment, but it’s a tradition.”

She said the economic impact is expected to be $3 million. Hotels are nearly sold out and restaurants are expected to be busy.

“When we are talking about economic impact we are talking about hotel occupancy but we are also talking about all the other activities that people enjoy while they’re here," Fugere said.

Tickets are still available to the festival. More information can be found here.