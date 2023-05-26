Volunteers place hundreds of flags at Hampton National Cemetery

HAMPTON, Va. — The American Flag is a symbol of freedom for many.

For people placing flags at Hampton National Cemetery, it means something more.

The patriotic sight stretched down rows of headstones Friday. Each flag was purposefully placed by volunteers.

"I've been doing this for probably 16 years," said Dale Abrahamson, of Yorktown. "My father was in WWII and so I kind of do it for him.

Everyone has a reason for adorning the graves.

"My dad was in the Navy for several years. And his father and my mom's dad as well, so it's a way to kind of honor them," said Candace Noakes, of Hampton, who was also placing flags.

Some said they know people interred at the cemetery.

"I've served and lost shipmates in the Navy. Two of those shipmates are actually interred here. I take a little extra time on their grave sites," said Michael Faust, the director of Hampton National Cemetery complex.

Noakes wanted to teach their children about the holiday.

"So, they have a sense of respect for the people who worked so hard to make sure we have good opportunities and freedom," said Noakes.

Candace's son, Liam, said he's impressed with the hundreds of flags.

"They were flapping like crazy as if they were waving at me," said Liam.

Volunteers placed flags for several hours Friday, but cemetery staff said Memorial Day preparations are a year-round effort. This year they had additional work, too—relocating a small beehive to Suffolk.

More than 26,000 people are buried at Hampton National Cemetery, including 638 unknown soldiers.

Hampton National Cemetery's holding a Memorial Day service at nine Monday morning.

