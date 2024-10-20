16-year-old arrested after shots fired at James City County mobile home park

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old is facing charges after James City County police said he fired multiple shots in a mobile home park Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., police said officers were called to a shooting at the Country Village Mobile Home Park off Gray Gables Drive. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting happened after an altercation between four juveniles and a man.

At some point during the dispute, one of the juveniles fired several shots at the adult, though no injuries were reported, police said. A home in the area that had people inside at the time was struck.

After a search, authorities found the juveniles involved, and a K-9 unit from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office to search for the suspect and the firearm used.

"While multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, the firearm has yet to be recovered," police said in a release.

Police said they identified a 16-year-old as the suspect. He is charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Underage Possession of a Firearm, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

He was taken to Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said more charges could be coming pending the results of the investigation.