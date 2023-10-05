Bond referendum would include $12.1M for new fire station in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Election season is in full swing.

This November, voters in Gloucester County will see a bond referendum on the ballot. It involves $39 million for projects, including school funding.

About $12 million from the referendum would go toward building a new Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 1. The original building was constructed in 1950 and there have been several add-on since, including the fire engine and ambulance bays.

But as the apparatus has grown and gotten bigger, the size of the station remains the same. In fact, there's only about two inches between the top of the ladder truck and the ceiling of the bay.

Jay Greene/WTKR This photo shows the space between the top of a ladder truck and the ceiling at GVFR Station 1. There's only about two inches.

This portion of the building was built in approximately 1996," said Bruce Soles, the president of Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue. "We have already out grown it."

Soles began his tenure with the fire department in 1976, nearly 50 years ago. There have been a lot of changes since then, including an increase in call volume.

"We're 10 times busier," Soles said.

Soles said standards for fire houses have changed, as well. But the current Station 1 building on Main Street doesn't fit those National Fire Protection Association requirements.

"We need an exhaust removal system in here," Soles told News 3's Jay Greene. "The ceiling is not high enough to accommodate that."

A new building, Soles said, would provide faster service to a growing community. Stats from the U.S. Census show Gloucester is one of the fastest growing counties in Virginia.

Provided by Gloucester County Rendering of proposed fire station 1 in Gloucester County

Other parts of the referendum include improvements and renovations to some schools.

If passed, the referendum would put a 2-cent increase on the county's real estate tax rate, according to the plans which were presented at a town-hall style meeting Wednesday night at Page Middle School.

Provided by Gloucester County Impact of 2-cent Tax Increase for Bond Projects

Some called the referendum "bad business."

"It's like buying a car," one attendee said. "Pay payments over five years and you don't get delivery of the vehicle till five years later. That's what we're doing here for taxes, folks. I voted against it, I would strongly encourage you don't do this."

Soles said a new fire station would be beneficial in attracting new volunteers, as well.

Construction on the proposed fire station would between 18 to 24 months, according to plans from the county.

