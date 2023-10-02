Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Loch Ness Monster getting revamped, new ride features to debut in 2024

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Good news, Busch Gardens fans: the Loch Ness Monster ride is getting revamped, and the new features are debuting next year.

The ride, which has been a staple at Busch Gardens Williamsburg for nearly five decades, will have a replaced track and new ride elements when it reopens in 2024.

Busch Gardens provided a description of what the new ride will entail:

“After plummeting over 100 feet, riders race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour. Thrill-seekers emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair. Out of the darkness and into the daylight, the train descends into the second iconic loop and makes one final turn before returning to the station,” said Busch Gardens in a release.

Busch Gardens Loch Ness Monster ride teaser

The park says the ride will close to the public on Halloween, but Busch Gardens members will have “last to ride” access on November 4 and 5.