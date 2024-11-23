Fire causes partial parking lot collapse at Premium Outlets

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A fire at an underground stormwater detention facility Saturday morning caused a parking lot to partially collapse at the Premium Outlets.

According to the James City County Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Premium Outlets at 9:00 a.m.

Units arrived to find the parking lot behind the stores partially collapsed and an active fire in the underground stormwater detention facility.

Out of an abundance of caution and smoke, area businesses were evacuated.

The situation is ongoing and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

