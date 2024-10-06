James City County road rage shooting suspect arrested after fleeing on ferry: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A road rage incident that led to a shooting ended with an arrest after a suspect tried to get away on a ferry in James City County Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Monticello Avenue and Greensprings Plantation Drive.

"The shooting occurred as a vehicle carrying three occupants turned from Centerville Road onto Monticello Avenue while the suspect, driving a red Toyota Solara, was traveling on Centerville Road toward John Tyler Highway," a release from James City County police said.

Joseph Adams, 44, of Surry County, allegedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle.

"The victims’ vehicle came to a stop at the Monticello Avenue/Greensprings Plantation Drive intersection, where first responders began lifesaving medical treatment," the release said.

Police said officers learned Adams boarded the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, which was heading to Surry County.

Once the ferry arrived on the Surry County side, authorities with the Surry County Sheriff's Office took Adams into custody.

One of the victim was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the other was taken to Riverside REgional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

A third person in the vehicle was not hurt.

Adam, police said, was initially arrested for DUI and was taken to the Virginai Peninsula Regional Jail. Pending the outcome of the investigation, there could be additional firearms-related charges.

Traffic in the area was reopened around 7 p.m.